Letter: There’s a lot to be thankful for

At this time of year, many of us take a step back and reflect on how thankful we are. We give thanks for our health, our loved ones and having the basics to cover our needs. A warm home on a cold winter’s night, weather appropriate clothing and shoes to fit the season, being able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, a trip to the doctor when we are feeling badly. These are all things we are thankful for.

I am also thankful for the many community agencies we have here in Rowan County to address the needs of those who may not have those things. There are many agencies to bridge the gaps and offer services and tangible items to those in need. Are you aware of how many people in need there are in Rowan County? Are you aware of all the services and agencies there are in Rowan County?

Health care?

Senior care?

Dental needs?

Support for children under 5?

Items for infants and young children: car seats, formula, diapers, pre-natal care?

Food and clothing?

Mental Health needs?

Addiction counseling and help?

Housing care and help with bills?

Churches that reach out into the community?

Homeless needs?

Many Rowan County residents are aware, first hand or second hand, and do what they can to help, either with monetary or physical donations. But there are never enough funds and there is so much that needs to be addressed.

I encourage those who are thankful to reach out and make a connection to any nonprofit or organization that lends a hand and offer your time and/or a donation.

I encourage our county commissioners to set aside some of the American Rescue Plan funding they will receive in the next two years to distribute to nonprofits and/or add to the public departments that offer community services (the health department, the police department, the school system)

— Carol Schmitz-Corken

Salisbury