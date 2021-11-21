Freeze’s latest book ‘Crossing America — One Convenience Store at a Time’ out now

Staff report

SALISBURY — David Freeze’s latest book focuses on his recently completed cycling journey across America’s southern border. While somewhat more harrowing than expected, his 43-day solo adventure included long stints of heat, hills and a confrontation with Hurricane Ida.

Having previously completed all 50 states on his bike, Freeze admits that he should probably have crossed the desert during another season.

“Summer and cycling long distances just seem to go together well for me. But I almost got in over my head with the extreme riding that is America’s southwest in late July and August,” he said.

“Crossing America, One Convenience Store at a Time” was an easy choice for a title. Freeze passed through several large cities including San Diego, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and El Paso and Austin, Texas. With temperatures pushing 110 degrees and occasionally higher, every chance for ice, a cold drink and his signature ice cream provided a boost for the long miles ahead. Freeze reportedly stopped at convenience stores 15 times in the Phoenix area alone while battling the heat and traffic. Long riding segments of 60-80 miles passed through sparsely populated areas with no town and few stores.

Freeze added, “From the California desert to the Texas hill country, I didn’t bypass many convenience stores. After this ride, I have a new appreciation for ice.”

The book was released for sale early in November and copies are now available locally at Father and Son Produce and Patterson Farm Market. Copies can also be ordered from Amazon.com.