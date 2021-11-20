Pro baseball: White top pitcher in AFL

Published 11:13 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Post Sports

Carson’s Owen White. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Pro baseball

Owen White (Carson) has been named the top pitcher in the Arizona Fall League.

White, a 22-year-old Texas Rangers prospect, was 5-0 in six starts, with three scoreless outings. He led the league with 28 1/3 innings pitched, finished third in strikeouts with 29, pitched to a 1.91 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .202 batting average.

Before going to Arizona, White dominated late in the minor league season after missing four months with a broken hand. In low A ball, he struck out 50 in 30 innings with a mid-90s fastball and wipeout curve.

White will likely start 2022 in Double A.

