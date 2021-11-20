High school basketball: Rockwell Christian’s Aistrop scores 1,000th point

Father John Aistrop, left, and coach Chris Hall, right.

Milestone for Aistrop

Rockwell Christian’s Noah Aistrop surpassed 1,000 career points on Friday.

A 6-foot guard Aistrop made a 3-pointer on Rockwell Christian’s first possession for 999 points.

Aistrop was fouled on a drive on the next possession and reached the milestone on a free throw.

The Rockwell Christian Chargers (4-3) went on to a 62-36 win against Fayetteville Street Christian of Asheboro.

Aistrop averaged 21.4 points last season, while shooting 53 percent from the field and 88 percent from the foul line.