College men’s basketball: LC falls to Paine 104-97

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team lost to Paine in a well-played non-conference game on Friday.

Paine prevailed 104-97 on a neutral court at Johnson C. Smith’s Brayboy Gym.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field. Livingstone made 11 turnovers, while Paine had 12.

Paine was hot from 3 — 10-for-20 — and that probably made the difference.

Both teams are 2-2.

Livingstone put five in double figures. O’Koye Parker led with 20 points. Demarr McRae scored 19 before fouling out.

Navar Elmore had 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Deshone Hicks scored 14, and Darrus Maddox added 12.

Jakobe Williams scored 23 for the Lions from Augusta, Ga., while Nate Adams had 21.

Paine 44 60 — 104

Livingstone 39 58 — 97

LC SCORING — Parker 20, McRae 19, Elmore 16, Hicks 14, Maddox 12, Carpenter 5, Tiller 4, Booker 3, Robinson 2, Leach 2.