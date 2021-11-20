College basketball: Catawba men fall at home to Pioneers

Published 7:01 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Post Sports

Catawba’s Caleb Robinson. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team fell to 0-2 in the South Atlantic Conference with an 86-74 loss to Tusculum on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.

The most glaring issue was rebounding. Tusculum got 17 offensive boards and outrebounded the Indians 47-32.

Tusculum (2-2, 2-0) also shot the ball a little better from the floor (47 percent) and made three more 3-pointers and three more free throws than the Indians (1-3, 0-2).

Tusculum led 38-36 at halftime. Catawba took a four-point lead  early in the second half, but couldn’t hold off the Pioneers.

Caleb Robinson turned in another terrific performance for the Indians, scoring 23 points on 11-for-16 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.

Trevion Lamar scored 14 for Catawba, while Ben Bowen had 11.

Guard Trenton Gibson scored 21 to pace the Pioneers.

Tusculum   38    48   — 86

Catawba     36     38   — 74

CATAWBA SCORING — C. Robinson 23, Lamar 14, Bowen 11, Kowalski 8, Nelson 5, K. Robinson 5, Washington 4, Gerald 2, Tinsley 2

 

