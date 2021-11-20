Women’s college basketball: Catawba women stay unbeaten

Published 4:54 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Post Sports

JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST Catawba’s Sara McIntosh (25).

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Not pretty, but they’ll take it.

Catawba’s women’s basketball team got a career game from Sara McIntosh and beat Tusculum 69-58 for a South Atlantic Conference victory on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.

McIntosh, a tenacious post player, isn’t normally a big scorer, but she poured in 25 points in 23 minutes against the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2). On a day when shots weren’t falling for most of her teammates, she was 10-for-14 from the floor.

Guard Shemya Stanback had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Indians (4-0, 2-0). There were plenty of rebounds available as Tusculum shot 33 percent and 6-for-29 on 3-pointers.

Catawba didn’t shoot very well, either (36.4 percent, 4-for-18 on 3s) and the Indians also didn’t enjoy their normal big edge in the turnover battle.

What Catawba did do really well was rebound. The Indians had 16 offensive boards and beat the Pioneers 56-38 on the glass.

Tusculum        13    10   21   14   — 58

Catawba          14    17    17   21    — 69

CATAWBA SCORING —  McIntosh 25, Stanback 14, Thorne 8, DeShazo 7, Downs 6, Wampler 5, Ford 2, Davie 2.

 

