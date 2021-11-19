Quotes of the week

“The holidays can remind some people of tragedy or missing a loved one, but they seem to be open to a message of hope at Christmas more than any time of year.”

— Mark Carnes, pastor of He’s Alive Church on the Christmas in the City production in Kannapolis

“Whenever someone would ask (Richard) why he ran so much, he’d say it was because fat Richard was chasing him.”

— David Whisenant, speaking of runner Richard Kelly who died at the age of 74 last week

“We are grateful for our veterans, and the opportunity to say thank you in person means the world to our students and our entire school

community.”

— Beverly Fowler, Salisbury Academy’s Head of School on the return of the chapel program that honored veterans

“Those of us who went there as a children very much think of it as a holy place. We feel good about its condition now with the restoration.”

— Terry Shive, former history teacher who works with Organ Lutheran Church’s historical foundation on bell tower repairs

“We have to get to the point where we pay our people enough they will stay.”

— Mike James, retiring as police chief in Spencer on turnover in the department

“I just look forward to us all continuing to support our city and do the work that needs to be done.”

— Al Heggins, who came up short by 14 votes to Mayor Karen Alexander

“It was getting a little tight in the 450-square-foot manufacturing space at our China Grove location, so we needed

to take a step up.”

— Brent Engelhardt, who with wife Beth have expanded the Old Town Soap Company

“He can outrun you, he can jump over you and he can make you miss. When a receiver can do all three of those things, he’s a dangerous man.”

— Nygel Pearson, North Rowan football coach on record-breaking receiver Amari McArthur who leads the Cavaliers in a playoff game tonight