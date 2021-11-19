Blotter: Nov. 19

Published 12:30 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

By Staff Report

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported a larceny Thursday in the 1101 block of Terrace Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny Thursday in the 700 block of North Fulton Street.

• Walmart reported a larceny Thursday resulting in a total estimated loss of $2,005.

• Areial Gayle Arnold, 29, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Aaron Alexander Mill, 31, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny of a trailer containing copper and aluminum in the 100 block of Blevins Lane in Salisbury. The total estimated value was $2,500.

• A disruptive student was reported Wednesday at Southeast Middle School on Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Wednesday in the 400 block of Gaither Drive in Salisbury.

• Leitha Carol Ewing, 59, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Main Street.

• Damon Javon Jefferson, 22, was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor child abuse in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Alex Wesley Sadler, 25, was charged Wednesday with felony selling or delivering a schedule six controlled substance.

More News

RSS employees strategize next steps in fight for better pay

China Grove kindergartners are learning with high schoolers in book buddies program

‘Fight forward’: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet highlights ongoing work for equality

Area Sports: Javon Hargrave Day at North Elementary School today

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which best describes how you feel about the new Salisbury City Council? Members will be incumbents Tamara Sheffield and David Post as well as newcomers Harry Mclaughlin and Anthony Smith.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...