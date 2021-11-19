Blotter: Nov. 19

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported a larceny Thursday in the 1101 block of Terrace Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny Thursday in the 700 block of North Fulton Street.

• Walmart reported a larceny Thursday resulting in a total estimated loss of $2,005.

• Areial Gayle Arnold, 29, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Aaron Alexander Mill, 31, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny of a trailer containing copper and aluminum in the 100 block of Blevins Lane in Salisbury. The total estimated value was $2,500.

• A disruptive student was reported Wednesday at Southeast Middle School on Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Wednesday in the 400 block of Gaither Drive in Salisbury.

• Leitha Carol Ewing, 59, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Main Street.

• Damon Javon Jefferson, 22, was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor child abuse in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Alex Wesley Sadler, 25, was charged Wednesday with felony selling or delivering a schedule six controlled substance.