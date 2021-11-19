Area Sports: Javon Hargrave Day at North Elementary School today

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Today will be Javon Hargrave Day at North Rowan Elementary School.

Hargrave won’t be there, although he’s expected to call in at 1 p.m.

A parade will be held, and students will wear Hargrave wristbands. Teachers will wear Hargrave T-shirts and masks.

SIGNERS

South Rowan baseball standouts Nathan Chrismon (East Carolina) and Kane Kepley (Liberty) have officially signed after making earlier verbal commitments to those schools.

Carson’s Abbey Nixon signed with Lenoir-Rhyne softball, while Carson’s Allie Burns signed with Catawba softball (Stories online).

East Rowan’s Cameron Padgett (UNC baseball) has a signing ceremony set for Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Salisbury plays at Maiden tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the third round of the 2A state playoffs, while North Rowan plays at 7:30 p.m. at Robbinsville in the 1A state playoffs.

•••

North Rowan QB Jeremiah Alford was honored as NCHSAA Athlete of the Week for his huge game against Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy.

•••

West Rowan placed eight players on the All-South Piedmont Conference team.

Representing the Falcons are Noah Loeblein, Peter Williams-Simpson, Akin Robinson, Josh Noble, Cayleb Brawley, Nigel McManus, Landon Jacobs and Alijah Gray.

Noble was honored as SPC Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Carson’s Hunter Burris, Carter Dowd, Tristen McBride, Easton Mullis and Jay Howard made All-SPC.

East Rowan’s Evan Porter and Josh Roman-Soto made the squad, along with South Rowan’s Kameron Wallace.

Concord’s Antonio Jackson as named the SPC Offensive Player of the Year, while Jameson Hackett is the SPC Defensive Player of the Year.

Central Cabarrus’ Andrew Roller won SPC Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Concord’s Marty Paxton is the SPC Coach of the Year.

•••

A.L. Brown linebacker Torren Wright was named the Greater Metro Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

A.L. Brown’s Xavier Chambers, Antarron Turner and Jaden Johnson made all-conference.

Greater Metro Offensive Player of the Year was Hickory Ridge QB Alex Bentley.

Mooresville kick returner Davyn Reid is the Specialist of the Year, while Hickory Ridge’s Will Laing was named the top kicker/punter.

Hickory Ridge’s Jupiter Wilson received coaching honors.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

South Rowan sophomore Eli Julian is the South Piedmont Conference Runner of the Year for boys cross country, while South’s Tyler Downs is the SPC Coach of the Year.

South also placed Grayson Cromer and Aaron Jones on the All-SPC team.

West Rowan’s Ethan Wilson, Carson’s James Anderson and East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards and Thomas Ferguson made All-SPC.

•••

Carson’s Makayla Borst and Camden Corley, West Rowan’s Jenna Wheeler and South Rowan’s Bethany Rymer made the All-SPC girls team.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Carson’s Riley Isley and Bree Whittington, East Rowan’s Audrey Ward and Jaysa Causby and West Rowan’s Lacy Waggoner made the All-South Piedmont Conference team.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Kate Allen was the SPC Player of the Year.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Kiyah Lee made the All-Greater Metro Conference team.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan senior Kelcie Love was named South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for volleyball.

West’s Jan Dowling was named SPC Coach of the Year.

West’s Noe Gaeta, Ashlee Ennis and Brooke Kennerly joined Love on the All-SPC team.

South Rowan’s Payton Black and Cameron Black; Carson’s Gianna Patella and Allie Burns, and East Rowan’s Leah Hinceman made All-SPC.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Kylee Spasoff made the All-Greater Metro Conference team.

Lake Norman’s Courtney Storm was named the Greater Metro Player of the Year.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

East Rowan sophomore Hannah Waddell is the South Piedmont Conference Golfer of the Year.

East’s Emma Callahan made the All-SPC team.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Carson’s Gabriel Honeycutt and Davin Garcia and South Rowan’s Grayson Steedley and Ozzy Pulido made the All-South Piedmont Conference team.

Rodrigo Pacheco represents West Rowan on the squad, while East Rowan’s Carter Honeycutt made it.

Concord’s Jackson Kirila was the SPC Player of the Year, while Concord’s Will Bowers took SPC Keeper of the Year honors.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Adam Ballesteros and Lino Aguirre made the All-Greater Metro Conference team.

Lake Norman’s Luis Tuttle was named Greater Metro Player of the Year.

Mooresville’s Ben Bruger was named the league’s top goalkeeper.

•••

1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m.

WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary

Voyager Academy Vikings (17-1-3) vs. Christ the King Crusaders (21-1-0)

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2:30 p.m.

WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary

Greene Central Rams (25-1-0) vs. Shelby Golden Lions (22-1-2)

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary

Western Alamance Warriors (18-5-1) vs. Hickory Red Tornadoes (22-3-1)

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

WakeMed Soccer Park – Koka Booth Stadium – Cary

New Hanover Wildcats (26-0-1) vs. Hough Huskies (22-3-1)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) scored 26 points and pulled down seven rebounds in Wingate’s 71-68 overtime win against Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday.

Troutman shot 10-for-18 from the field and added six free throws.

Troutman was a preseason first team All-South Atlantic Conference pick.

•••

Brina Bentley scored 20 points as Pfeiffer rallied to beat Virginia University-Lynchburg 83-76 at Merner Gym on Wednesday.

•••

Catawba’s women host South Atlantic Conference foe Tusculum at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the men’s game to follow.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Catawba’s undefeated women’s team hosts Lenoir-Rhyne at 6 p.m. tonight in the regional tournament.

If Catawba wins, it will play again on Sunday afternoon.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Catawba’s men’s team will compete in St. Leo, Fla., in the Nationals on Saturday.

The Indians qualified for the Nationals for the first time with a third-place regional finish.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Catawba’s only All-South Atlantic Conference pick was second team punter Clayton Crile.

Lenoir-Rhyne back Dwayne McGee is the SAC Offensive Player of the Year and SAC Offensive Freshman of the Year. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Amari Houston is the SAC Defensive Player of the Year. Mars Hill’s Tristan Rankin is the SAC Defensive Freshman of the Year. Wingate’s Andrew Strickland was named the Jacobs Blocking Trophy Award winner . Newberry’s Todd Knight took coaching honors.

CHIEFS CLUB

The Catawba College Chiefs Club has surpassed 600 memberships, the second time in the past three years that membership has passed that mark.

Chiefs president Tommy Readling made the announcement.

The current membership base includes over 60 business members that support Catawba College athletics, along with 190 first-time members.

Chiefs Club director Jeff Childress also spoke to the Board of Directors in the Hurley Room of the Cannon Student Center.

Since August, the Chiefs Club has hosted seven reunions to celebrate championship teams.

In October, eight individuals were inducted into the Catawba College Sports Hall of Fame that is organized under the Chiefs Club.

The Chiefs Club provides athletic grants-in-aid for Catawba’s 23 varsity teams and its 530 student-athletes.

A membership provides free admission to home men’s and women’s basketball games.

Catawba’s basketball teams host Tusculum on Saturday.

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Erwin’s girls beat North Rowan 36-16.

Lily Kluttz and Jaelyn Earnhardt scored 10 each. Jordan Dry and Amya Cherry scored eight each.

London Smith scored eight for the Mavericks.

SALISBURY ACADEMY

The Salisbury Academy JV boys basketball team won its second game by defeating Summit School of Winston-Salem 38-12 on Tuesday.

Leading scores for the Jaguars were Henry Walser and Wyatt Graham with six points each.

•••

The Salisbury Academy varsity boys won their opening game 54-35 at Summit School.

Jacob Mills led the Jaguars with 20 points, Abdul Eliwa added 13, Finnegan Avery had eight, and John McCoy chipped in with seven.

The Jaguars will be back in action on Dec. 1 when they host Westchester Country Day School.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

The Carolina Defenders 6U youth football team heads to the regional tournament this weekend.

The team hopes to represent Salisbury at a national level and has started a GoFundMe to cover travel costs for the tournaments and is asking for support from the community.