RCCC picks new student ambassadors

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named seven students as official Ambassadors for the 2021-2022 term. The student leaders were recognized and welcomed by the College at a recent Board of Trustees meeting.

Grace Dunn is pursuing her Associate in Arts degree through the Rowan County Early College high school program to help jump-start her path toward her dream of becoming a school superintendent or administrator. She was recently honored as a Rowan-Cabarrus Student Excellence Award finalist. She encourages other students to attend campus events, saying she takes away a new learning from each one and applies it to her current education and life experience.

Haywood Hayes is pursuing his Associate in Arts degree. He chose Rowan-Cabarrus because it allows him to stay close to home and provides an affordable path to obtain the same excellent education as more expensive options. He enjoys the family atmosphere at Rowan-Cabarrus and the many clubs and organizations on campus, which can lead to networking opportunities and lifelong friendships.

Jadyn Koranteng is pursuing an Associate in Arts in Business Administration through the Cabarrus Kannapolis Early College high school program, where she was chief junior marshal last year. She has been impressed by the many activities and opportunities available to students at Rowan-Cabarrus and encourages others to get involved and to always be willing to ask for help.

Jeremy Post is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree. He enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus because of its affordability, convenience, and the opportunity to further his education and advance his career. He received the College’s 2020-21 Silver Leadership Award for his campus involvement and encourages other students to join clubs, attend social events and take advantage of other opportunities outside the classroom.

Sarai Reyes is pursuing her Associate in Science degree. Since enrolling at Rowan-Cabarrus after relocating from Los Angeles, she has been impressed with the ease of connecting with faculty and staff for assistance. She advises others to take advantage of the opportunities the College has to offer and already has started to give back herself by organizing a recent cultural event on campus for other students.

Mike Rummage is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in Information Technology and Information Systems. He enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus after his workplace closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he decided to look toward a different career. The College’s affordable online classes allow him to further his education while still caring for his three children.

Lauren Watkins is pursuing her Associate in General Education and hopes to go on to earn a degree in Radiography. She chose to further her education at Rowan-Cabarrus to be able to give herself and her son opportunities for a brighter future. She hopes that her time as an Ambassador will give her a chance to give back to the community and the College.

“I am excited and proud to welcome this new group of Ambassadors, and I look forward to working with them,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “Our Ambassador program helps outstanding students become engaged campus and community leaders.”

Student Ambassadors reach out to prospective students, participate in College events, assist with the successful transition of new students to the campus, and serve as Rowan-Cabarrus representatives within the community. The Ambassador program, which began in 2010, is sponsored by the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation and provides scholarships to the student participants, as well as offering leadership development opportunities.

“Ambassadors act as liaisons between the College and prospective students, their families, guests, alumni, business partners and the community,” RCCC Director of Student Life Barb Meidl said. “This unique leadership opportunity enables these students to develop skills that will benefit them well beyond their time at Rowan-Cabarrus, including public speaking, networking, communication and interpersonal skills.”