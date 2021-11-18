College basketball roundup: Young leads the way as Charlotte nips Appalachian State 67-66

Associated Press

BOONE — Jahmir Young scored 23 points and hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining in the game to lift Charlotte to a 67-66 victory over Appalachian State in nonconference action on Thursday night.

Young made 4 of 6 3-point shots and added six rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Jackson Threadgill had 12 points. Aly Khalifa added seven assists, while Clyde Trapp Jr. grabbed nine rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers (2-2), but he missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 23 seconds. Adrian Delph added 15 points and nine rebounds.

New Mexico State 75, Davidson 64

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 22 points as New Mexico State got past Davidson 75-64 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Jabari Rice had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for New Mexico State (3-0). Donnie Tillman added 14 points and Johnny McCants had 11.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Hyunjung Lee and Foster Loyer each had 14 points.

UNC Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kobe Langley scored 16 points, including a layup with 3.4 seconds left, to lift UNC Greensboro to a 60-58 win over Green Bay on Thursday in the Jersey Mike’s Classic.

Kaleb Hunter and Mohammed Abdulsalam each had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (4-0). De’Monte Buckingham had 10 rebounds. Donovan Ivory had 19 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (0-3). Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points.

UNC Asheville 61, Tenn Tech 55

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Pember had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks as UNC Asheville beat Tennessee Tech 61-55 on Thursday night.

Tajion Jones had 12 points for UNC Asheville (2-2). Jamon Battle added 10 points. Diante Wood had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (1-3). John Pettway added 13 points. Amadou Sylla had 11 rebounds.

Keishawn Davidson scored only four points despite entering the contest as the Golden Eagles’ leading scorer at 16.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4). Jr. Clay, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

UNC Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53

WILMINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims came off the bench to score 13 points and grab eight rebounds to spark UNC Wilmington to a 65-53 victory over Coastal Carolina in nonconference play on Thursday night. Shykeim Phillips had 11 points for the Seahawks (2-2), while Trazarien White scored 10. Vince Cole had 12 points for the Chanticleers (1-1). Essam Mostafa added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Rudi Williams scored 10.

Campbell 67, Marshall 65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ricky Clemons made a layup with 25 seconds left to give Campbell the lead en route to a 67-65 win over Marshall on Thursday night.

Mikel Beyers turned the ball over on the subsequent possession for the Thundering Herd, allowing the Fighting Camels to hang on for the win.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 21 points to lead the Fighting Camels.

Jordan Whitfield had 15 points for Campbell (3-1). Messiah Thompson scored 13 points and Clemons had seven rebounds.

Darius George scored a career-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (2-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Taevion Kinsey scored 10.

West Virginia 87, Elon 68; Huggins ties Roy Williams with 903 wins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia to an 87-68 victory over Elon on Thursday night in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, moving Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins further up on the all-time wins list.

Huggins earned his 903rd career victory, passing Bob Knight all-time among Division I coaches and tying Roy Williams, who retired in April with the fourth-most wins.

Jim Calhoun, who retired Thursday from Division III St. Joseph and won three national titles at UConn, is third with 920 career wins.

West Virginia (3-0) plays Friday in the semifinals against Marquette.

The Mountaineers never trailed and used a 14-2 run to make it 35-20 with 6:25 left in the first half but Elon — which hadn’t attempted a free throw up to that point — made 10 of 13 foul shots during a 14-4 spurt to cut its deficit to five before West Virginia’s Isaiah Cottrell hit two free throws to make it 44-37 at halftime and the Phoenix got no closer.

Sean McNeil added 16 points for West Virginia (3-0).

Torrence Watson led Elon (2-2) with 15 points. Hunter McIntosh added 13 and Darius Burford scored 12.

The Phoenix plays Mississippi in the loser’s bracket on Friday.

West Virginia shot 30 of 58 (52%) overall and improved to 80-5 under Huggins when shooting 50% or better from the field.

___

