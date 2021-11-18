Bonsai show coming to Kannapolis in December

KANNAPOLIS — Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of the small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the United States display their trees for the eighth year in the atrium of the North Carolina Research Campus.

The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will be Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.winterbonsai.net. Masks are required.

On Dec. 4, William Valavanis will have a bonsai demonstrations at 10 a.m. and Tyler Sherrod will be at 1 p.m. A bonsai auction is at 5:30 p.m.

On Dec. 5, Rodney Clemons will have a demonstration at 10 a.m. and Pauline Muth at 1 p.m.

For those who want to get started in bonsai, more than 50 tables of pre-bonsai plant material and supplies will be on sale.

Bonsai is an ancient art form, started in China, and later adopted by the Japanese. The word bonsai, in Japanese, means “tree in a pot.” The oldest trees in the country were a gift from Japan at the U.S. bicentennial in 1976. One tree, still on display at the National Arboretum, dates back to before Columbus discovered America and was a gift from the Japanese government on our 200th anniversary.