Blotter: Homeless man charged with robbery after request for money turns to fight

SALISBURY — Police arrested a homeless man Wednesday after a fight with another man about money.

Bradley Donelle Wallace, 34, was charged with felony attempted common law robbery for an incident off of Freeland Drive.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, a man was walking from a gas station to the Freeland Drive Arcade when he was approached by Wallace, who asked him for money, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis. That produced an argument that became physical, with punches thrown.

Wallace ran from the scene after the incident, police said. He was later identified through a photo line-up, DeSantis said.

He remained in jail Thursday with a $1,000 bond.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A person on Monday reported a burglary in the 600 block of Pinewood Avenue.

• A person used a fake $100 bill Monday in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• A man’s wallet was lost in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard Monday when it was left on top of a vehicle and fell off.

• A man on Monday reported a truck was stolen in the 500 block of South Craige Street.

• Big Lots on Monday reported trespassing and larceny in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported a hit-and-run Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Tuesday reported her medication was sent to the wrong address and someone signed for it.

• A domestic assault was reported Tuesday in the 500 block of East Lafayette Street.

• A man reported his temporary license plate and phone were stolen Tuesday from a car in the 700 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man overdosed Wednesday in the 1300 block of Larchmont Place.

• Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor child abuse.

• Quentin Dwight Carpenter, 39, was charged Tuesday with assault on a female.

• Randi Corrine Davis, 32, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Amaya Michelle Treadway, 21, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Andrea Joan Winguay, 23, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a larceny resulting in an estimated $890 loss Monday in the 200 block of Wilcoy Road in Rockwell.

• A man on Monday reported an assault in the 900 block of Parks Road in Rockwell.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Monday in the 1100 block of Churchfield Lane in Rockwell.

• Heritage Carports reported fraud on Monday that resulted in a total estimated loss of $81,148 in the 3800 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man reported an assault Monday in the 1200 block of West Ridge Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle with an estimated loss of $2,440 in the 1000 block of Churchfield Lane.

• A woman reported a stolen catalytic converter Monday in the 200 block of Brooks Link Road in Rockwell.

• A man reported a stolen catalytic converter Monday in the 100 block of Bass Court in Salisbury.

• Prespo Custom Homes on Monday reported a larceny resulting in a total estimated loss of $3,000 in the 2800 block of Enon Church Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported a larceny resulting in an estimated loss of $3,700 in the 3300 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported a stolen firearm in the 5900 block of Woodleaf Road.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Mallard Lane in Rockwell.

• Shauna Marie Crawford, 23, was charged Monday with felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• A man on Tuesday reported wiring was stolen from a building in the 14600 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

• A woman on Tuesday reported vandalism in the 300 block of Hidden Hut Road in Salisbury.

• Prespo Custom Homes on Tuesday reported a larceny from a building in the 2800 block of Enon Church Road resulting in a total estimated loss of $1,033.

• Markus Blair Peeler, 30, was charged Tuesday with assault on a female.

• Travion Nasir Wilson, 18, was charged Tuesday with possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

• Kevin Ryan Conlan, 40, was charged Tuesday with violating a domestic violence protective order in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.