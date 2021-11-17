Salisbury man convicted, sentenced after robberies at Days Inn, Carolina Farm Credit, Marlow’s

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was convicted this week of robbery with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in connection with robberies in December.

Christopher Darnell Pharr, 36, was convicted in Rowan County Superior Court of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Pharr also admitted his status as a habitual felon.

Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Pharr to a minimum of 88 months in prison and a maximum of 118 months in prison. Hamilton also ordered Pharr to pay restitution and recommended substance abuse counseling.

His crimes started with a robbery Dec. 14 at the Days Inn on Bendix Drive. When Salisbury Police arrived, they were told two suspects entered the hotel. One was armed with a handgun. The suspect with the handgun demanded money, opened a drawer and took about $200 in cash, a news release said. Both suspects left the scene.

Pharr was the suspect who did not have a handgun, a news release said.

Three days later, Pharr entered Carolina Farm Credit on Statesville Boulevard through a rear door that was unlocked and demanded money, a news release said. Pharr was accused of stealing a purse that was on a table and fleeing. According to a witness, Pharr did not display or threaten the use of a weapon. Another witness ran to the parking lot and was able to retrieve the purse before Pharr left in a vehicle. A witness called 911 and provided the vehicle description.

A robbery at Marlow’s Barbecue on Statesville Boulevard at roughly the same time involved Pharr walking through a door to the kitchen, saying that he had a gun and would shoot. A news release said Pharr reached over the counter, opened the register, and obtained about $306.00 in cash then left. A short time later, officers were able to locate the vehicle and Pharr was taken in custody.

In addition to others, Pharr had been previously convicted of felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said in a news release she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler and the Salisbury Police Department in removing another repeat offender from the community.