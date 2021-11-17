College men’s basketball: Blue Bears win on road

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Mike London

Staff report

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker’s men’s basketball team shot 50 percent on Tuesday night — and still lost.

Livingstone (2-1) shot 61.4 percent from the floor and beat the Cobras 91-82.

The Blue Bears rode a stellar performance by 6-foot-9 Navar Elmore.

Elmore played 39 minutes and scored 24 points on 11-for-12 shooting. He had seven rebounds and four blocks.

O’Koye Parker scored 15 for the Blue Bears. Arion Broadnax and Darus Maddox added 12 each.

Freshman Glenn Bynum scored 19 to lead Coker (0-3). Freshman Zavier Measmer had 18.

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Elmore 24, Parker 15, Broadnax 12, Maddox 12, Hicks 6, McRae 6, Anosike 6, Leach 5, Carpenter 4, Tiller 1.

 

