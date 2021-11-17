Bobbie Richardson: Budd played politics with investments in jobs, infrastructure

By Bobbie Richardson

When President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure deal into law on Monday, he set in motion a historic investment in America’s infrastructure that will build roads, repair bridges, improve ports and airports, replace lead pipes so everyone can drink clean drinking water and make high-speed internet more accessible and affordable.

This legislation will create millions of good-paying jobs, help American businesses grow, get folks back to work and strengthen American competitiveness. It’s a win for everyone in North Carolina. That’s why Rep. Ted Budd’s vote against the historic bill is even more damning.

He claims that it’s a “Trojan horse” for other priorities, but that’s simply not true. Look at the numbers. North Carolina is set to receive more than $7 billion for highway programs, $457 million for bridge replacement and repairs, $910 million to improve public transit options, and $100 million to expand access to high-speed internet. Those investments will make a tangible difference in North Carolina’s economy and people’s lives for decades to come.

Budd made the choice that playing politics was more important to him than voting to bring these investments back home. He made the choice that political games were more important to him than ensuring North Carolinians have clean water, high-speed internet, good-paying jobs, and improved roads and bridges to drive their kids to school, go to work, or get to a doctor’s appointment safely.

It’s partisan gamesmanship at its worst, moving to his corner and refusing to work with the other side to improve the lives of his constituents. Budd’s vote against this infrastructure package and relentless obstruction is just further proof that North Carolina voters must stop him from going to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

The bipartisan infrastructure deal is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and is a game-changer for cities and towns across North Carolina that have watched their communities’ crumbling infrastructure hold them back. Thanks to President Biden and Democrats, North Carolina is on the path to a healthier, better connected, and more prosperous future.

This historic package proved that meaningful accomplishments can be made by forging consensus and staying laser focused on delivering for the people of North Carolina. Budd proves time and again that he still has far too much to learn.

Dr. Bobbie Richardson is the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. She represented Franklin and Nash counties in the North Carolina State House from 2013-2018.