Sheriff’s Office: Two charged after ‘marijuana concentrate’ found in speeding car

SALISBURY — Two people face felony drug charges after sheriff’s deputies on Monday found “marijuana concentrate” in the trunk of a vehicle stopped on Interstate 85.

Nicholas James Rosthal, a 28-year-old from Charlotte, and Shauna Marie Crawford, a 23-year-old from Hickory, were charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule six controlled substance. Rosthal also faces a felony charge of maintaining a vehicle to keep and store drugs.

Maj. John Sifford said members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit stopped a vehicle driven by Rosthal for speeding. A K-9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search.

Sifford said a “large quantity of suspected marijuana concentrate” was located in the trunk area. Deputies also found a money counter, 60 glass containers and $5,000 in the vehicle.

Rosthal and Crawford remained in jail Tuesday evening with a $20,000 bond.