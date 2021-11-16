Recount confirms Karen Alexander’s win in Salisbury mayoral race

Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Natalie Anderson

Mayor Karen Alexander, left, poses for a photo when she filed for office at the Rowan County Board of Elections. At right, Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins poses with filing paperwork at the Board of Elections Office with her husband, Isaac.

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Following a recount Tuesday, Karen Alexander remained the winner of Salisbury’s 2021 mayoral race.

The Rowan County Board of Elections met Tuesday to conduct a recount for two municipal races in 2021. In the most closely-watched race in the county, Alexander received 2,509 votes, or 49.97%, while Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins received 2,495 votes, 49.69%. There were a total of 17 write-in ballots cast, leaving a difference of 14 votes between the two candidates.

There were no changes to the vote tally after Tuesday’s recount.

Tony Hillian, an alderman in East Spencer running for re-election, was also declared the winner of the third and final seat up for grabs in East Spencer. Alderman Albert Smith submitted a request for recount after finishing just one vote behind incumbent Hillian in the election.

Overall, 7,326 votes were cast across the county in the 2021 municipal election, which represents 18.06% of eligible voters.

More News

Salisbury man wins $332,830 from lottery ticket bought at Faith Road store

Three charged after deputies surround Enochville house

DG Martin: History shows discriminatory practices at UNC

John Hood: Don’t claim ‘the people’ have spoken

Print Article

  • Polls

    Which best describes how you feel about the new Salisbury City Council? Members will be incumbents Tamara Sheffield and David Post as well as newcomers Harry Harry Mclaughlin and Anthony Smith.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...