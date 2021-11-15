November 15, 2021

  • 45°
Boyd

Man detained by store employees, charged with attempted rape

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:13 am Monday, November 15, 2021

KANNAPOLIS —An 18-year-old man is in jail after employees of a dollar store in Kannapolis detained him until police arrived.

Omar Elijah Boyd of Kannapolis faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree attempted rape for incidents at two different dollar stores on the Cabarrus County side of the city. His total bond is $175,000.

Kannapolis Police officers first were called to a Dollar General store, 439 Cannon Blvd., around 6 p.m. on Friday after a female employee at the store reported being grabbed by a male. She was able to get away. Her assailant then fled the store, a news release stated.

As police were looking for the suspect an hour later, they responded to the Family Dollar store, 1909 N. Cannon Blvd., where there was another report of a female employee being assaulted. The woman reported a man walked into the restroom where she was and attacking her. She was able to get away from the assailant and he fled the store, a news release said. Store employees detained the man in the store parking lot until police arrived.

Boyd remained in the Cabarrus County Jail on Monday.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Man detained by store employees, charged with attempted rape

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss uses of environmental cleanup funds, $525,000 grant

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 14

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Business

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

Nation/World

Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer