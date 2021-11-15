College women’s basketball: Livingstone falls to 0-2

Staff report

INDIANA, Pa. — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team missed nine of its first 10 shots and was blown out at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Bears were in a steep 27-3 hole after a quarter and weren’t able to climb back into it. The final was 70-38.

Livingstone finished with 25.5 percent shooting and 28 turnovers.

Andresia Alexander scored 10 for the Blue Bears (0-2).

Livingstone is scheduled to play at home on Wednedsday at 5:30 p.m. against University of Charleston.

Livingstone 3 15 12 8 — 38

IUP 27 13 17 13 — 70

LIVINGSTONE SCORING — Alexander 10, Boyce 8, MacGahee 6, Turner 3, Peebles 3, Onozie 2, Konstantinou 2, Lake 2, Griffith 2.