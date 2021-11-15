November 15, 2021

  • 45°

College football: Division II playoffs

By Post Sports

Published 10:58 am Monday, November 15, 2021

Division II football playoffs

  • Nov. 20 at Bowie, Maryland – Lenoir-Rhyne (8-2) at Bowie State (10-1)
  • Nov. 20 at Pensacola, Florida – Newberry (9-2) at West Florida (9-1)

 

Other first-round games.

  • Nov. 20 at West Haven, Connecticut – Bentley (9-1) at New Haven (9-1)
  • Nov. 20 at Shepherdstown, West Virginia – Findlay (8-3) at Shepherd (10-1)
  • Nov. 20 at South Euclid, Ohio – Slippery Rock (9-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (10-1)
  • Nov. 20 at Albany, Georgia – West Georgia (8-2) at Albany State (Georgia) (10-1)
  • Nov. 20 at Allendale, Michigan – Lindenwood (9-2) at Grand Valley State (9-1)
  • Nov. 20 at Searcy, Arkansas – Washburn (9-2) at Harding (10-1)
  • Nov. 20 at Maryville, Missouri – Central Washington (8-2) at Northwest Missouri State (9-1)
  • Nov. 20 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota – Bemidji State (9-2) at Augustana (South Dakota) (9-2)
  • Nov. 20 at San Angelo, Texas – Minnesota Duluth (9-2) at Angelo State (9-2)
  • Nov. 20 at Gunnison, Colorado – Nebraska-Kearney (9-2) at Western Colorado (10-1)

These teams have first-round byes and will host a second-round game on Nov. 27.

  • Super Regional One: 1. Kutztown (10-1)
  • Super Regional Two: 1. Valdosta State (9-1)
  • Super Regional Three: 1. Ferris State (10-0)
  • Super Regional Four: 1. Colorado School of Mines (10-1)
