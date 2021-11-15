November 15, 2021

  • 45°
A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is being administered at the JF Hurley Family YMCA in Salisbury.

Ask Us: Will Biden’s vaccine mandate apply to police, firefighters, local government?

By Carl Blankenship

Published 2:27 pm Monday, November 15, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

A reader asked if the recent federal vaccine mandate and testing requirement from President Joe Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration applies to public safety workers, including police, firefighters, EMS and dispatchers.

The emergency temporary standard announced Nov. 4 applies specifically to workers covered by federal OSHA standards. The standard, if allowed to go into effect, requires companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing. That includes a combined count of employees at every location of a company.

OSHA issued its vaccine mandate on Nov. 4, but courts have issued a stay preventing it from going into effect.

According to OSHA, the standard would not apply to state and local governments without state plans. Because North Carolina has a state plan, the OSHA standard would apply to state and local government employers that meet the 100-employee threshold. This would also include include school districts who meet the employee threshold.

Locally, the standard would apply to larger governments such as Rowan County and Salisbury, but it wouldn’t impact the area’s small towns. It would apply to Rowan-Salisbury Schools as well as Kannapolis City Schools, too.

The standard also applies to most private sector employers with more than 100 employees.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has been critical of the standard, describing it as government overreach.

N.C. Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, who has been vaccinated and encourages people to get the vaccine, said the mandate will strain existing resources within the state’s Occupational Safety And Health Division and exacerbate the state’s workforce crisis.

The state, however, is technically not allowed to adopt less stringent protections than those mandated federally.

OSHA gave states with their own worker protection programs 15 days to respond to the standard. But the judge’s ruling stopping the mandate came days after the mandate was introduced.

Many large employers have already implemented vaccine mandates. Health care providers have largely implemented or begun implementing vaccine requirements already, including Novant Health. The nonprofit fired more than 150 workers for not getting vaccinated.

There are currently no state-level mandates and Governor Roy Cooper has told reporters he would prefer voluntary buy in on vaccination and COVID-19 precautions.

For more information on the federal mandate, visit osha.gov/coronavirus/ets2/.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Will Biden’s vaccine mandate apply to police, firefighters, local government?

Crime

Blotter: Mother charged with bringing pistol to Shive Elementary School

Crime

Man detained by store employees, charged with attempted rape

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss uses of environmental cleanup funds, $525,000 grant

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 14

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Business

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

Nation/World

Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison