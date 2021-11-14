Library Notes: Clever cookbooks to share with kids for holidays

By Stephanie Reister

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — It’s a wonderful time of year to work in the kitchen with young members of the family. As generations gather to share favorite recipes there is also occasion to add new ones to the mix. Rowan Public Library has a good selection of cookbooks that adults and children can enjoy together.

Learn tips to introduce cooking to a toddler with the “Fun with Food Toddler Cookbook” by Yaffi Lvova, a registered dietitian nutritionist. She coaches that little ones can learn colors, textures and motor skills during cooking and food-related playtime. By using the concepts in this book, parents may also prevent their child from being a picky eater.

“Raised in the Kitchen” by Carrian Cheney shares her experience as a family cooking blogger along with ideas to help parents teach their kids to be confident, independent cooks. Seventy-five recipes are shared that range from basic skills to progressively more complex family-favorite meals.

“Cooking Class Global Feast!” by Deanna F. Cook gives kids the opportunity to experiment with recipes from many world cultures. The first chapter gives short cooking lessons, with subsequent chapters covering recipes for snacking and dining at all times of day. Young readers will appreciate that the steps are illustrated with photos of kid chefs.

A lot of baking goes on during the next few weeks. “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen is a good resource for getting kids excited about baking. There’s a mouthwatering assortment of breads, desserts and snacks to try out. Bakers of all ages can learn the basics as well as more advanced skills to impress family and friends.

Truly tasteful gifts can be made with “Taste of Home Handmade Food Gifts” from the “Taste of Home” Test Kitchen. There are 112 recipes to choose from, with many being easy enough for young kids to help out. Ideas for how to wrap gifts are also included.

It may be difficult or expensive to find gifts on wish lists this holiday season, but spending time cooking and baking with family can be a gift all its own. And checking out cookbooks from RPL definitely doesn’t eat at your budget.

Stephanie Reister is children’s librarian at Rowan Public Library.