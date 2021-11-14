November 14, 2021

  • 36°

Library Notes: Clever cookbooks to share with kids for holidays

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

By Stephanie Reister

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — It’s a wonderful time of year to work in the kitchen with young members of the family. As generations gather to share favorite recipes there is also occasion to add new ones to the mix. Rowan Public Library has a good selection of cookbooks that adults and children can enjoy together.

Learn tips to introduce cooking to a toddler with the “Fun with Food Toddler Cookbook” by Yaffi Lvova, a registered dietitian nutritionist. She coaches that little ones can learn colors, textures and motor skills during cooking and food-related playtime. By using the concepts in this book, parents may also prevent their child from being a picky eater.

“Raised in the Kitchen” by Carrian Cheney shares her experience as a family cooking blogger along with ideas to help parents teach their kids to be confident, independent cooks. Seventy-five recipes are shared that range from basic skills to progressively more complex family-favorite meals.

“Cooking Class Global Feast!” by Deanna F. Cook gives kids the opportunity to experiment with recipes from many world cultures. The first chapter gives short cooking lessons, with subsequent chapters covering recipes for snacking and dining at all times of day. Young readers will appreciate that the steps are illustrated with photos of kid chefs.

A lot of baking goes on during the next few weeks. “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen is a good resource for getting kids excited about baking. There’s a mouthwatering assortment of breads, desserts and snacks to try out. Bakers of all ages can learn the basics as well as more advanced skills to impress family and friends.

Truly tasteful gifts can be made with “Taste of Home Handmade Food Gifts” from the “Taste of Home” Test Kitchen. There are 112 recipes to choose from, with many being easy enough for young kids to help out. Ideas for how to wrap gifts are also included.

It may be difficult or expensive to find gifts on wish lists this holiday season, but spending time cooking and baking with family can be a gift all its own. And checking out cookbooks from RPL definitely doesn’t eat at your budget.

Stephanie Reister is children’s librarian at Rowan Public Library.

 

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

News

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

Nation/World

Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service