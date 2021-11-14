November 14, 2021

Letter: We had republic, couldn’t keep it

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

Once upon a time, there existed the best experiment in self-government that ever existed.

For almost 250 years, the United States of America led the world in every way and was known as “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Sadly, the republic formed in 1776 no longer exists. Biden has destroyed it.

He brings illegals in and gives them cash payments. He forces Americans to take an experimental shot against their will, puts Americans last in decisions that affect our everyday lives, nominates Marxists to key government positions, destroys our military and takes our hard-earned wages to give to those who won’t work.

He cares not that because of inflation families have less money on which to live. His war against fossil fuels (of which we have an abundant supply) hurts us all — from the cost of heating our homes or filling our cars with gas. Somehow, no one stops him. There’s lots of talk, but no action for his treacherous, unconstitutional acts. As Ben Franklin said, we had a republic, but were unable to keep it. This realization breaks my heart.

— Renee C. Scheidt

Salisbury

