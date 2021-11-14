November 14, 2021

Burmeister’s three touchdowns carry Virginia Tech over Duke

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

By Jimmy Robertson

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Braxton Burmeister threw for 215 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to lift Virginia Tech to a 48-17 victory over Duke on Saturday.

Raheem Blackshear added 117 yards rushing and scored touchdowns both rushing and receiving for the Hokies (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who amassed more than 500 yards of offense (573) for the first time in 43 games. Virginia Tech’s 374 first-half yards were more than it had accumulated in six of nine previous games this season.

Burmeister, who missed nearly all of the Hokies’ 17-3 loss at Boston College because of an injury, returned and completed touchdown passes of 47 yards to Keshawn King, 30 yards to Kaleb Smith, and 13 yards to Blackshear.

Backup quarterback Jordan Moore led Duke (3-7, 0-6) with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils have lost six consecutive games.

The Blue Devils have lost 11 consecutive ACC games dating back to last season and are 4-20 in ACC play over the past three seasons. Duke coach David Cutcliffe is wrapping up his 14th year in Durham.

Virginia Tech  coach Justin Fuente remains on the hot seat. The Hokies were 10.5-point favorites playing at home on Senior Day against the worst team in the ACC. The Blue Devils play at home against Louisville on Thursday.

