Beyond the Surface Winter Artists’ Series Nov. 18, Dec. 9, and Jan. 13

In a series of three artist talks over the next three months, exhibiting artists of Beyond the Surface — on view at Waterworks Visual Arts Center through Jan. 28 — will transport guests beyond the surface of the artists’ painted, or photographed, imagery to expose their personal stories of discernment, inspiration, technical accomplishment and perspective of their crafts.

“Providing space for art viewers to get to know who the art makers really are is one of my most favorite of the opportunities we present during our exhibitions here at Waterworks,” said Anne Scott Clement, executive director of Waterworks.

Will James, who is displaying 3D photography of sacred spaces of the Piedmont, is first in the series of art talks at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. His journey from amateur photographer to specialized image artist, preserving both interior and exterior spaces, will especially touch guests who worship in any of the sanctuaries James has captured.

On Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., Liz McKay will inspire her listeners as she reveals how her art became the tool she employed to face and deal with her own life’s obstacles, and most currently through which she voices her concern over the global threat of climate change, specifically the loss of polar ice.

Whether painting solo or in each other’s company, mother-daughter Phyllis Steimel and Beth Barger draw on generations of talent, shared experiences (translate as funny stories) and passion for capturing their lives and surroundings with colorful brushstrokes. Together, these two women will bring in 2022 with their talk, the final in this series, on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m.

“It’s our chance to see behind the curtain at what makes some people, artists — at least these four people,” Clement said. Each talk is free of charge, at Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 East Liberty Street in Salisbury. Because seating is limited, reservations are requested. Contact Waterworks at associated@waterworks.org or 704-636-1882 to make a reservation.