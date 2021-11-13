High school football: Second-round playoff scores

Class 1A East=

Second Round=

Chocowinity Southside 42, Gaston KIPP Pride 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 36, North Edgecombe 8

North Moore 30, Gates County 8

Northampton County 69, Warren County 6

Pender County 54, West Columbus 6

Perquimans 38, Riverside Martin 26

Tarboro 48, Southeast Halifax 7

Class 1A West=

Second Round=

Boonville Starmount 27, Andrews 20, OT

Eastern Randolph 55, Valdese Draughn 20

Mitchell County 49, Swain County 14

Mount Airy 48, East Wilkes 0

Murphy 22, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 10

North Rowan 34, Mooresboro Jefferson 28, OT

Robbinsville 46, Cherokee 18

Thomasville 34, South Stokes 0

Class 2A East=

Second Round=

East Duplin 39, Clinton 22

Nash Central 13, South Granville 6

Princeton 41, Kinston 31

St. Pauls 44, Roanoke Rapids 36, OT

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, West Craven 21

Washington 48, Burlington Cummings 40

Whiteville 56, Warsaw Kenan 0

Class 2A West=

Second Round=

East Gaston 41, Marshville Forest Hills 21

East Surry 37, East Bend Forbush 20

Hendersonville 38, Lawndale Burns 13

Maiden 47, West Lincoln 0

Monroe 60, Concord Robinson 29

Reidsville 56, Forest City Chase 24

Salisbury 49, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

Shelby 42, Polk County 20

Class 3A East=

Second Round=

Eastern Alamance 21, Havelock 6

Fayetteville Seventy-First 29, Burlington Williams 28, OT

Fayetteville Westover 40, North Brunswick 21

Greenville Rose 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28

Jacksonville 21, Wilson Hunt 20

Lee County 42, Southern Nash 24

Northern Nash 39, Smithfield-Selma 21

Scotland 41, West Carteret 21

Class 3A West=

Second Round=

Belmont South Point 27, Canton Pisgah 24

Gastonia Forestview 20, Monroe Parkwood 17

Greensboro Dudley 53, Thomasville Ledford 10

Kings Mountain 27, West Charlotte 17

Lenoir Hibriten 27, Concord 14

North Davidson 31, Hickory 28

Shelby Crest 28, West Rowan 15

Statesville 42, East Lincoln 3

Class 4A East=

Second Round=

Cary Panther Creek 14, Wake Forest 13

Clayton Cleveland 62, Wilmington Laney 20

Knightdale 26, Fayetteville Pine Forest 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 56, Wake Forest Heritage 24

Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Richmond County 14

Raleigh Millbrook 14, Durham Hillside 8

Rolesville 69, New Bern 49

Wilmington Hoggard 6, Hope Mills South View 0

Class 4A West=

Second Round=

Chambers 42, Hickory Ridge 21

Charlotte Mallard Creek 13, Asheville 12

Cornelius Hough 42, South Mecklenburg 7

East Forsyth 17, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Greensboro Grimsley 27

Matthews Weddington 41, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 31

Robert B. Glenn 54, Charlotte Myers Park 53

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, Lake Norman 14

NCISAA Division I 8-Man=

Championship=

Cary Christian 72, John Paul II Catholic 48

NCISAA Division I 11-Man=

Semifinal=

Charlotte Providence Day 21, Charlotte Christian 17

Rapun Gap Nacoochee, Ga. 38, Charlotte Latin 16

NCISAA Division II 11-Man=

Semifinal=

Concord Cannon 36, Metrolina Christian Academy 29

Harrells Christian 40, Charlotte Country Day 0

