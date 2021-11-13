High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Hornets weren’t perfect on Friday.

It took them all of 24 seconds to score in the first half — and all of 24 seconds to score at the start of the second half.

They were scary at times and their forceful avalanche of a season continued in the second round of the playoffs. Sophomore quarterback Mike Geter accounted for five touchdowns as the Hornets dismantled the Bunker Hill Bears 49-0.

“Give Bunker Hill credit. They played well. They came to play and they brought a crowd that gave them good energy,” Salisbury’s All-America linebacker Jalon Walker said.

The Bears did all they could. They brought speed and heart to Ludwig Stadium, but the Hornets (11-0) pressured them relentlessly on defense and big-played them on offense.

It was the 10th running-clock win for the Hornets, who notched their eighth shutout of a landslide season. They have smashed opponents at an unprecedented rate for a Rowan County program — 616-to-33 — and while they’re seeded only sixth in the 2A West bracket, they have a legitimate chance to win their second straight state championship.

It was Walker’s younger brother, Curtis Jr. — he answers to Deuce — who got it all started. Bunker Hill came out throwing on the first snap from scrimmage, and Duece picked the aerial off and lugged it back to the Bears’ 18.

“I just made a play on the ball on the air and it turned out to be a good play by me,” Deuce said. “We were expecting them to throw it right away. That’s a passing team.”