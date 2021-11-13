College women’s soccer: Indians roll into SAC tourney final

Catawba sports information

MATTHEWS — Catawba earned a spot in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament final with a 3-0 win over Carson-Newman in a semifinal matchup on Friday at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. The top-seeded and 10th-ranked Catawba Indians improve to 17-0-2 on the season. The Eagles, seeded fourth, go to 10-5-2.

Catawba took the lead in the 35th minute. On a corner kick, Kelly Havens headed down a ball to the back post from Kasey Hahn and an attempted clear went right to Katie Beck, who scored from the six.

It would remain a one-goal game until late in the match. In the 79th minute, Helen Summerell pounced on a rebound from a saved shot from Sydney Jimmo and gave the Indians a 2-0 edge. Catawba put the match away in the 84th minute as Sharon Mayes delivered a through ball to Hannah Dunn, who notched her team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Catawba edged Carson-Newman 14-13 on shots with the Eagles taking four corners to two for the Lady Indians. Jamie Kazenmayer recorded three saves to post the shutout for Catawba. Lilly Ebner made four saves for C-N.

The win for Catawba sets the Indians up for the 1 p.m. final at the Sportsplex on Sunday. Catawba will face the winner of the second semifinal between second-seeded Queens and third-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne.

•••

Catawba’s men lost to Mars Hill 3-2 in overtime in a semifinal.