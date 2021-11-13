November 13, 2021

  • 48°

College women’s soccer: Indians roll into SAC tourney final

By Post Sports

Published 2:49 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

 Catawba sports information  

MATTHEWS — Catawba earned a spot in the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament final with a 3-0 win over Carson-Newman in a semifinal matchup on Friday at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. The top-seeded and 10th-ranked Catawba Indians improve to 17-0-2 on the season. The Eagles, seeded fourth, go to 10-5-2.

Catawba took the lead in the 35th minute. On a corner kick, Kelly Havens headed down a ball to the back post from Kasey Hahn and an attempted clear went right to Katie Beck, who scored from the six.

It would remain a one-goal game until late in the match. In the 79th minute, Helen Summerell pounced on a rebound from a saved shot from Sydney Jimmo and gave the Indians a 2-0 edge. Catawba put the match away in the 84th minute as Sharon Mayes delivered a through ball to Hannah Dunn, who notched her team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Catawba edged Carson-Newman 14-13 on shots with the Eagles taking four corners to two for the Lady Indians. Jamie Kazenmayer recorded three saves to post the shutout for Catawba. Lilly Ebner made four saves for C-N.

The win for Catawba sets the Indians up for the 1 p.m. final at the Sportsplex on Sunday. Catawba will face the winner of the second semifinal between second-seeded Queens and third-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne.

•••

Catawba’s men lost to Mars Hill 3-2 in overtime in a semifinal.

 

Print Article

Comments

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service

Local

Veterans Day parade gives community opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force