College women’s basketball: Catawba women romp in opener

By Post Sports

Published 2:34 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

 

Catawba’s Taisha DeShazo. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salksbury Post.

 Catawba sports information

BELMONT — Catawba rolled to a season-opening 86-56 win over North Greenville in women’s basketball action at the SAC/CC Challenge on Friday night at the Wheeler Center.

Taisha DeShazo led four players in double figures for the Catawba Indians with 17 points.

Catawba was never threatened, moving out to a 25-12 edge after a quarter. North Greenville scored the first four points, but the Indians went on top for good after a 3-pointer by Lyrik Thorne at the 8:19 mark of the opening frame. Catawba built the lead to 51-25 by the half.

Joining DeShazo in double figures were Thorne, Janiya Downs and Shemya Stanback. Thorne and Downs each had 15 points and Stanback chipped in with 10. Stanback nearly posted a triple double as she added nine rebounds and eight assists. Thorne had five assists and six steals.

Catawba shot 36 percent for the game and held the Crusaders to just 30 percent. The Indians forced 33 North Greenville turnovers.

Catawba held a 24-6 edge in second-chance points on 23 offensive rebounds.

North Greenville got 20 points from Haylee Luttrell and 13 rebounds from Tolisha Walker.

Catawba returns to action today

, facing Belmont Abbey, the host of the Challenge, at 5 p.m.

 

