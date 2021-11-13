College men’s basketball: LC Blue Bears drop opener

Staff report

INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome 30 turnovers and 25-percent 3-point shooting on Friday and lost 93-82 at West Virginia State in the season opener.

Navar Elmore led LC with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Bears shot well on 2s and had a 42-36 edge on the glass.

Glen Abram poured in 35 points for the home team. He was 13-for-14 on free throws.

West Virginia shot 36 free throws, while the Blue Bears attempted 14.

Livingstone is back at it this afternoon against another West Virginia squad — Davis & Elkins.

The game will be played at West Virginia State.