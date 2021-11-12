November 12, 2021

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021

SALISBURY — Slow cooked, sustainable barbecue will be on the menu Saturday night at New Sarum as the brewery hosts a farm-to-fork fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. to benefit the Yadkin Riverkeeper.

Based in Winston-Salem, the Yadkin Riverkeeper is a nonprofit environmental advocacy group whose mission is to protect and enhance the Yadkin River and its lakes. The organization’s goal is to safeguard water quality of the Yadkin River through monitoring and testing and to improve access and safety for paddling on the river through mapping, signage and access area improvements. 

The pork sold during the fundraiser is purchased from small, river-friendly farmers in the Yadkin River watershed. Crossings Farm in Davidson County and Cherry Hill farm in Davie provided the pork products. Funding to purchase the pork came from the Waterkeeper Alliance’s NC Pure Farm, Pure Water campaign. Rivers and waterways are oftentimes negatively impacted by the nutrient and waste runoff from industrial swine, poultry and dairy facilities.

The pork will be slow cooked over wood coals by Shakerag BBQ, which is the father-son team of Joe and Seth Morris of Salisbury. Joe Morris currently serves on YRK’s Board of Directors.

New Sarum Brewery, located at 109 N. Lee St., will donate a percentage of its beer sales during the fundraiser to the Yadkin Riverkeeper to support its mission of advocating for clean water, a key ingredient in New Sarum’s Yadkin Lager.

Music provided by Uncle S.A.M.(Savage American Music) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Barbecue sales will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased on site. Ticket includes a tray of BBQ, slaw, roll and brownie.

