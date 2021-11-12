November 12, 2021

  • 66°

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

By Staff Report

Published 9:22 am Friday, November 12, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — City officials say a shooting near G.W. Carver Elementary School on Thursday has turned into a homicide.

Logan Broome, 17, of Kannapolis died from injuries sustained during the shooting. A city spokesperson said Broome was fatally wounded when an unknown person shot into a vehicle in the 500 block of East C Street around 2:42 p.m. on Thursday.

He was flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

While the shooting happened in the same block as Carver Elementary School, it did not happen on school property, a city spokesperson said. Classes were not in session because of Veterans Day.

As the investigation by the Kannapolis Criminal Investigations Division into the incident continues, the city is asking people to provide any information they have about the incident. People can submit tips anonymously to the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers online at cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip or by calling 704-93CRIME or 704-932-7463.

No further details were released.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service

Local

Veterans Day parade gives community opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force

Local

Organizers announce new donations, tactics to get United Way campaign through homestretch

Local

Photos: Volunteers plant miniature American flags at Salisbury City Park

Local

Historic Preservation Commission OKs Rowan Helping Ministries transitional housing project

Local

Rep. Richard Hudson talks infrastructure bill, redistricting, vaccines during visit to Salisbury

Local

Veterans gather for free meal, conversation at Harold B. Jarrett Post

Local

103-year-old World War II veteran remembers life of travel, adventure and unforgettable experiences

Education

Overton student names local tributary

Local

Bowling: South grad is part of Team USA

Local

Spencer picks design firm for Yadkin trail project