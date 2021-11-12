Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old man faces a pair of felony charges for breaking into the Meroney Theater on Main Street and wheeling away a range of equipment.

David Lucas Dyson was arrested Thursday for felony breaking and entering as well as felony larceny for the October break-in. He allegedly used a side door to enter the downtown Salisbury theater.

Taylor Hutchins, president of the board for Piedmont Players, said Dyson was caught on video making off with power tools, some cameras and TVs. He was in the theater for an extended period of time, using large clothes hampers to fill up with equipment, Hutchins said.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Deparmtent said the equipment was found next to Noble and Kelsey Funeral home and that Dyson waved to security cameras while stealing the equipment. DeSantis said police couldn’t release the security camera footage because it’s evidence in the case.

Hutchins said Piedmont Players, which operates the Meroney and Norvell theaters, recovered most items taken. The group has taken efforts to “beef up” security since the break-in, he said.

“Safety is our top priority,” Hutchins said.

He said Piedmont Players considered giving Dyson a second chance and not pressing charges, but conversations with police changed that view.

Dyson was booked into jail with a $7,500 secured bond and was bailed out by Friday morning.