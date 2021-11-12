Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

SALISBURY — A 36-year-old Kannapolis man faces charges for attacking his mother, leaving her injured and taking her vehicle.

Benjamin David Healey was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center Wednesday for felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Healey initially was stopped and arrested in Greensboro.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Healey attacked his 61-year-old mother Oct. 31 at their home on McGill Street in Kannapolis. The mother was left with serious injuries to her head and face that required treatment at a hospital, Sifford said.

When Healey left in the mother’s vehicle, she went to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Healey was stopped Nov. 3 in Greensboro because he was driving the mother’s car, which was reported stolen. Healey allegedly assaulted the Greensboro officer and faces charges there for assault on a law enforcement officer.

Healey is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.