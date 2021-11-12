November 12, 2021

  • 66°
Brayan Avilez scored the first goal for the Hornets. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw

High school soccer: Hornets fall in shootout

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021

Staff report

LINCOLNTON — Salisbury’s soccer team lost in a PK shootout at Lincolnton on Thursday after regulation play, two standard overtime sessions and two sudden-death periods failed to provide a decision.

Officially, it was a  3-2 victory (with an asterisk) for the second-seeded and still unbeaten Wolves (20-0-3), who will host fourth-seeded Shelby in the 2A West regional final.

It was the final match for 10 Salisbury seniors.

Victory stayed just out of reach for the third-seeded Hornets (20-3) in a PK shootout session that they led 3-1 and 4-2. The Wolves ultimately won the shootout 6-5.

The match, played in wet and foggy conditions, stayed scoreless until Brayan Avilez scored on Charlie Graeber’s throw-in into the box with 11:30 remaining in the first half.

It appeared goalkeeper Wade Robins and Salisbury’s defense would make that goal stand up the rest of the way, but Lincolnton was awarded a penalty kick for a foul with four minutes left in regulation and converted.

Lincolnton went ahead 2-1 in the first overtime session on a PK, after Salisbury was called for a handball in the box.

The Hornets scored in the second overtime session. Again, it was a handball. Colin Donaldson converted the PK for the Hornets.

Neither team could break through in the sudden-death sessions.

In the shootout that followed, Salisbury’s David Austin and Will Webb converted PKs for a 2-1 lead, Then a save by Robins gave the Hornets a chance to take control.

Donaldson scored for a 3-1 lead. Bennett Clark converted for a 4-2 Hornets’ advantage. But with a 4-3 lead and a chance to end it, the Hornets missed.

Lincolnton evened the shootout at 4-4.

Avilez put Salisbury back in front 5-4, but Lincolnton answered.

A Lincolnton save and a Lincolnton goal ended it.

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service

Local

Veterans Day parade gives community opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force

Local

Organizers announce new donations, tactics to get United Way campaign through homestretch

Local

Photos: Volunteers plant miniature American flags at Salisbury City Park

Local

Historic Preservation Commission OKs Rowan Helping Ministries transitional housing project

Local

Rep. Richard Hudson talks infrastructure bill, redistricting, vaccines during visit to Salisbury

Local

Veterans gather for free meal, conversation at Harold B. Jarrett Post

Local

103-year-old World War II veteran remembers life of travel, adventure and unforgettable experiences

Education

Overton student names local tributary

Local

Bowling: South grad is part of Team USA

Local

Spencer picks design firm for Yadkin trail project