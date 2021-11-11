Post starts monthly veterans feature

By John Carr

Few people sacrifice more for our society than our veterans.

Many lose their lives and return with physical and psychological damage. Their families pay a price too. Time, distance and living under a constant cloud of worry can be destructive to a family.

It sounds like a deal few would take, but the Department of Veterans Affairs says there are about 19 million veterans currently. The Veterans Services Department assists 14,000 veterans and their families in Rowan County.

There is no way we can repay these sacrifices, but starting this month we will begin a regular monthly story recognizing a local veteran. It is a way of acknowledging those that may never otherwise be acknowledged and to be a constant reminder of how good we really have it, and who to thank.

Most vets would never nominate themselves. So, we ask that spouses, parents, siblings and children of veterans submit at least one photo and a brief biography on the veteran that you know.

Here is how it works

• Click on one of the digital ads you see on our site or go to the Post’s home page and click on the “Fun” button near the top of the page.

• This will take you to a page where you can enter the Veterans of the Month section and follow prompts to submit the photo and bio of your veteran.

• Please be sure to include your email and phone so we can verify any information.

• Online entry is preferred, but you can also drop off a hard copy of a photo and bio at the Salisbury Post office, 131 West Innes St.

Once per month, one of the submissions is drawn to be profiled on a half-page color feature in the Post, our e-edition and online.

All previous entries will be kept and included in future drawings. So, you only need to enter a veteran once. If you know more than one veteran you would like to enter, please do. There is no limit on the number of veterans you can enter. Please remember that only one entry per veteran is necessary though.

The Post would like to thank our sponsor Stout Heating and Air of Salisbury who makes this feature possible.

John Carr is publisher of the Salisbury Post.