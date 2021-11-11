November 11, 2021

Letter: Honor and remember those who lost lives

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 11, 2021

While it is good and appropriate for us to remember all military veterans, we veterans who served and are still blessed with life should honor and remember those who lost their lives for their country. All Americans should know this poem by Archibald MacLeish called “The Young Dead Soldiers Do Not Speak.”

Nevertheless they are heard in the still houses: who has not heard them?

They have a silence that speaks for them at night and when the clock counts.

They say, We were young. We have died. Remember us.

They say, We have done what we could but until it is finished it is not done.

They say, We have given our lives but until it is finished no one can know what our lives gave.

They say, Our deaths are not ours: they are yours: they will mean what you make them.

They say, Whether our lives and our deaths were for peace and a new hope or for nothing we cannot say: it is you who must say this.

They say, We leave you our deaths: give them their meaning: give them an end to the war and a true peace: give them a victory that ends the war and a peace afterwards: give them their meaning.

We were young, they say. We have died. Remember us.

— Harlie Hoke

Salisbury

