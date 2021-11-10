November 10, 2021

U.S. Postal Service leader dispels rumors about East Spencer office’s closure

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

EAST SPENCER — Rumors about the demise of the East Spencer Post Office have been greatly exaggerated, according to local postmaster Rodrick Cole.

During the town board’s regular meeting, Cole said he heads the East Spencer and Salisbury post office sites. Cole said there have been rumors the East Spencer site will be closing, which isn’t true. He said the hours haven’t been consistent because of a major staffing shortage, which is especially challenging in the holiday season. The office isn’t open on Saturdays. For those reasons, Cole said he sometimes has to decide which branch will be open and operational. It is often is Salisbury’s location due to the higher traffic.

Cole said the lobby of East Spencer’s site is kept open 24 hours, and staff will soon begin delivering packages from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., which is earlier than normal to make up the hour of daylight lost from daylight savings. Additionally, in anticipation of a busy holiday season, Cole said the East Spencer office will soon open for a period of time on Sundays to prevent a buildup of packages inside the lobby.

Cole also said East Spencer’s site supports money orders despite past issues. He said the U.S. Postal Service is hiring for nearly all positions right now, and he recommends sending packages early this year due to a nationwide staffing shortage.

For more information about local job opportunities, contact Cole at rodrick.c.cole@usps.gov.

Also at the meeting, board members formally swore in the town’s new police chief, John Feuell, who’s been on the job for about a month. Feuell said he’s enjoyed his time so far, and Mayor Barbara Mallett ended the swearing-in ceremony by saying, “This is the reason we sleep well at night.”

The board met in a closed session following the regular meeting to discuss a personnel issue and economic development. No action was taken.

In other agenda items:

• Following a presentation from Dequan Coleman, who works with the nonprofit Happy Roots organization and founded Organize Unity for the People, the town said it will work with Coleman and Happy Roots to implement a large community garden in a central location to promote positivity and unity. Town Administrator Michael Douglas said conversations are ongoing.

• Mallett formally read a proclamation thanking all veterans for their service and dedication to the U.S. ahead of Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. Douglas was the only staff member present who is a veteran.

• Douglas said the financial reports of all departments show spending is at appropriate levels, with Parks and Recreation at the highest after spending 23% of its 2021-22 budget so far.

• The town will host another “Meet the Administrator” event at town hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Residents are invited to stop by, ask questions and learn more about Douglas and his vision for the town.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

