November 10, 2021

  • 50°

College women’s basketball: Catawba, Livingstone ready to play this weekend

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team is expected to have an outstanding season and was picked second in the preseason South Atlantic Conference poll.

Catawba is coming off an 11-4 season that included a breakthrough regional victory. Head coach Terence McCutcheon brings back a deep, experienced roster .

Returning for the Indians are the top five scorers — Shemya Stanback, Lyrik Thorne, Taisha DeShazo, Janiya Downs and Sara McIntosh.

Downs, who starred at South Rowan, made the All-SAC tourney team.

A.L. Brown grad Stanback is a preseason All-SAC pick. She had 22 points and nine rebounds in Catawba’s final game of the 2020-21 season.

Thorne led last season’s team in steals and assists while averaging double-digit points.

Lauren Ford, Emily Phillips and Mercedes Wampler saw extensive playing time and also return.

Stanback, DeShazo, who has scored over 1,000 career points, and Ford were seniors in 2020-21 but are taking advantage of the universal redshirt for the shortened COVID season.

Freshman Janiya Foskey, who played in state championship games for strong Farmville Central teams, is an athletic 6-foot-1 recruit who should make a major impact.

Catawba plays two games this weekend at Belmont Abbey. The Indians play North Greenville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and take on Belmont Abbey at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The first home game is on Saturday, Nov. 20, against Tusculum.

•••

Livingstone’s women’s basketball team will play twice in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Both games are at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The Blue Bears will play Seton Hill,  from Greensburg, Pa., at noon on Saturday and will take on IUP at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Chiante Wester coaches the Blue Bears. She was 13-15 in her first season in 2019-20. The pandemic wiped out the 2020-21 season, so LC hasn’t played since a CIAA tournament loss to Virginia State on Feb. 25, 2020.

Top veterans include guard Daijah Turner, who scored 11.4 points per game in 2019-20, and forward Victoria Onozie, who averaged 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Onozie is on the preseason All-CIAA team.

Livingstone’s women will play at home on Nov. 17 against the University of Charleston.

 

Print Article

Comments

East Spencer

U.S. Postal Service leader dispels rumors about East Spencer office’s closure

Education

Two senior RSS employees hired by Cabarrus County Schools

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 212-unit expansion of The Grand on Julian apartments

Entertainment

Dean Stockwell of ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ fame dies at 85

College

College women’s basketball: Catawba, Livingstone ready to play this weekend

Landis

Landis board denies request to rezone 126-acre property

Coronavirus

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Business

GE to end its run as a conglomerate, split into three companies

Elections

Rowan County Board of Elections canvasses 2021 election, will conduct recount Tuesday

High School

High school soccer: Hornets play on road Thursday in 4th round of 2A playoffs

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board approves longevity pay

News

State briefs: Man shot to death, body found in trunk in Durham

News

Judge could issue extraordinary NC school spending order

News

State briefs: Man shot to death, body found in trunk

Nation/World

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

Nation/World

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with shooting neighbor’s cat with .22-caliber rifle

Crime

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office supervisor charged with obstructing justice, possessing stolen gun

Local

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Elections

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

News Main

Strong Hornets defense shuts out Monroe

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board considers reducing which ordinance violators can face criminal charges

News

Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

News

Political Notebook: Catawba College professors weigh in on mayoral race