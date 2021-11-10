November 10, 2021

Blotter: Woman’s home shot into while she was laying in bed

By Staff Report

Published 11:34 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman told police she was laying in bed Tuesday when bullets flew into her bedroom.

Lt. Justin Crews said a 63-year-old woman heard two shots at her house on North Caldwell Street in Salisbury. One of the bullets struck her dresser, Crews said.

Crews said police weren’t able to find any shell casings and talked to neighbors, who weren’t able to provide any information about the incident.

Further details about the incident weren’t released.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Thursday reported a larcenies from multiple vehicles in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Catawba College on Thursday reported a larceny of auto accessories in the 2300 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Monday reported the theft of motor vehicle parts in the 200 block of Fine Street in Gold Hill.

• Timber Ridge Treatment Center on Monday reported property damage in the 600 block of Timber Trail in Gold Hill.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary in the 1200 block of Tammy’s Park Road in Salisbury.

• An assault involving two female students was reported Monday at Southeast Middle School on Peeler Road.

• Jones Marine on Monday reported a larceny resulting in a $1,150 loss in the 10200 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

