November 8, 2021

  • 66°

Voices of Hope fills Bell Tower Green with uplifting music for families who have lost children, loved ones

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, November 8, 2021

SALISBURY – Voices of Hope made a comeback Sunday with a new location and the same uplifting music

Now in its 19th year, the show was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it brought a group of 15 local performers in a show of support for people who have lost children and to raise money for the Michael Yang Foundation. The foundation’s program is Circle of Hope, a support group for parents whose children have died. The foundation was began in honor of its namesake, the son of Dr. Steve and Lori Yang, who died unexpectedly in 2001 before he would have turned 2.

The program had a long list of sponsors, some merchandise and bake sales for the fundraising component. Photos of children lost by families played on screens in front of the band shell during the performance.

In the past, the event was held in Spencer, but Lori says the new park is an “amazing location.”

“We got a lot of people who haven’t ever heard of the event to come and check it out,” Lori said.

Lori said parents need support after going through a loss. They need an event like Voices of Hope to hear their child’s name and see their photos. Lori said she meets people every year who have suffered a loss and never heard of the support group as well as people who may not have not lost a child, but he or she has lost someone else close to them.

“This is a special day for them, too,” Lori said, adding the fundraiser typically raises about $20,000, some of which goes to cover the event cost.

JoAnn Cross-Connors’ son Marc Payett died in a car wreck 12 years ago. She said the concert and the support group helped her heal. She has been coming to the show since her son died.

“It’s just nice to know that we have a time to remember our children,” Cross-Connors said.

Debbie Gardner’s son Andrew was killed in a motorcycle wreck in front of their church 13 years ago. She has also been attending the show since he died

“I didn’t start going to Circle of Hope until about October after he died,” Debbie said. “But it helped listening to others, how they were able to keep going, get through each step.”

She said the first year is not the hardest, because for the first year people still have some expectation their loved one will come home, but by the second year the reality seeps in.

“I have four grandchildren now and they are, as I tell them, my life savers,” Debbie said. “They keep me going.”

Blaine Smith has been master of ceremonies for the event for all 19 years. He is a friend and neighbor of the Yangs and was leading contemporary worship at First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury with a group called Voices of Praise.

“The friendships we’ve made and people that have sung on the show year after year keeps me coming back,” Smith said.

For more information about the Michael Yang Foundation or its Circle of Hope Program, visit michaelyangfound.org.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man jailed for sexual acts with 15-year-old girlfriend

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Pediatrician first noted injuries that produced child abuse charges

Local

Voices of Hope fills Bell Tower Green with uplifting music for families who have lost children, loved ones

Crime

Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Nation/World

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

News

Darnold’s future with Panthers in doubt

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives officers, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22

Entertainment

Rowan County musician Darrell Connor continues winning ways at North Carolina State Fair

Lifestyle

Entries in matching autograph books among interesting estate sale finds

Faith

Holy Cross Lutheran will celebrate ’60+1 anniversary’

Local

Holiday 2021 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Business

Auto repair shop owner Neil Lefler retires, leaving behind legacy of quality work, mentorship

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber will highlight apprenticeships during Power in Partnership event

Business

Apply for energy assistance starting Dec. 1

Local

English-Speaking Union to hear from history curator on Nov. 18

Nation/World

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’

News

North Carolina sued over newly passed maps favoring GOP

Nation/World

Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Nation/World

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

News

State briefs: Officials: Middle school students steal teacher’s car

Nation/World

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones