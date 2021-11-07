November 7, 2021

Hurley Park office rendering. Courtesy of Gray Stout

Sarina Dellinger column: Changes and improvement coming to Hurley Park

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

By Sarina Dellinger
Hurley Park

The leaves are changing in the Piedmont and a beautiful example of the color varieties can be found at Hurley Park. From red to yellow to orange you are sure to be delighted at the fall scenery within the gardens. Beyond the leaves, the dogwood berries are bright red, the Japanese camellias are starting to bloom, and the persimmon trees are fruiting (if you can beat the critters). With a careful eye, fall can be just as exciting and beautiful as spring at Hurley Park.

Things are also changing at the park, structurally. We are soon to break ground on the Hurley Park office project. This new office will allow staff and their equipment to be located on site at the park. The office will be located in the wooded area along North Caldwell Street and will add minimal impact to the park as a whole. Careful consideration will be taken to minimize tree removal and site footprint.

Gray Stout AIA is the architect who is designing the building and the cost of the project will be covered by the Hurley Family Foundation. As a staff member, this office space will greatly increase our presence at the park and allow for more efficient park operations. The current office we operate out of is a single wide trailer about a mile from the park.

Another project that you may encounter at the park is the resurfacing of the pond deck. This project will be less extensive and we hope to have it finished shortly. If you have visited the deck recently, you will have noticed that this project is much needed. Many boards have warped over time and split — this is not surprising considering the age of the deck.

We are looking ahead as we move into a new season at Hurley Park and know that these changes will serve to improve the park for the next 30+ years of community enjoyment. For the quickest updates about what is happening at the park, seasonally and structurally, follow us on Instagram and/or Facebook @HurleyParkNC.

If you have questions about Hurley Park, how to book events, or what is going on, please give us a call at 704-638-4459, or contact us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. If you would like to donate to Hurley Park, go to salisburync.gov/hurleypark.

Sarina Dellinger is public garden manager with Salisbury Parks and Recreation.

