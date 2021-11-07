November 7, 2021

  • 50°

Mack Williams column: The land where the crow flies

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

By Mack Williams

The other day, I started out for a drive when something both ordinary and strange occurred.

The country road was made up of the usual twists and turns. However, it was not marked as such in the North Carolina mountains, especially in that area of Valley Crucis, where one can sometimes encounter himself.

I suppose my various but slight turns might have resembled the back-and-forth dippings of that little instrumental image of wings upon a plane’s instrument panel, such wings tilting left, tilting right, followed by a general leveling.

Along the road was the general wandering of a few animals — some deer and dogs, plus a few small birds, not wandering but doing their best imitation of broken musical arpeggios on power lines. It being late in the season, there were no eastern box turtles to watch out for.

Then, since my general direction of travel was in the direction of the sun, I was startled when something fairly huge and dark seemed to come sweeping out of the glare towards me. At first, the object seemed to be on a collision course, until I realized it was about a dozen feet up. This made me think of those airplane “near misses” by separate levels of feet.

From the automatic and instinctive tapping of my brakes (good thing no one was behind me), I was able to get a good look at the “identified” flying object: it was a large, seemingly oversized crow.

But the strange thing was that the crow was flying geometrically straight above the road, except that it seemed to be using the most accurate dead reckoning in order to head directly in the direction from which I had come.

I suddenly got the strange feeling that I had entered a place containing some form of geometrical or physical anomaly, but nothing dangerous, like that ocean-based “triangle” where ships and planes have been said to have disappeared, a maelstrom out of which has appeared money made from books, movies, and “In Search Of” TV shows.

The phenomenon I encountered that day was something much less grave.

For but a few seconds, the crow’s linear path and mine had joined. Despite my motion being ground-based, I was, in effect “flying as the crow flies.”

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives sheriff’s deputies, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22

Entertainment

Rowan County musician Darrell Connor continues winning ways at North Carolina State Fair

Lifestyle

Entries in matching autograph books among interesting estate sale finds

Faith

Holy Cross Lutheran will celebrate ’60+1 anniversary’

Local

Holiday 2021 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Business

Auto repair shop owner Neil Lefler retires, leaving behind legacy of quality work, mentorship

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber will highlight apprenticeships during Power in Partnership event

Business

Apply for energy assistance starting Dec. 1

Local

English-Speaking Union to hear from history curator on Nov. 18

Nation/World

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’

News

North Carolina sued over newly passed maps favoring GOP

Nation/World

Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Nation/World

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

News

State briefs: Officials: Middle school students steal teacher’s car

Nation/World

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

Nation/World

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

High School

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Local

Lingle mounts successful write-in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

Local

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

High School

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

News

Police: Armed man fatally shot at Walmart in Charlotte