November 7, 2021

College cross country: Catawba men qualify for nationals

By Post Sports

Published 12:27 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

Fowler

Lowery

 

Catawba Sports Information

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Catawba men’s cross country team earned the school’s first-ever qualification for the NCAA II National Championships with a third-place finish at Saturday morning’s Southeast Regional Meet at Milliken Research Park.

The men edged Augusta by one point to claim the final automatic spot at the nationals.

The Catawba women ran to an 11th-place finish.

 

Matthew Fowler led Catawba, finishing fourth in a time of 30:47. That time bested the previous 10k school record of 32:14 by nearly a second and a half. Erick Ramirez-Ramos was 14th (31:40) and Oussama Ajala placed 24th (32:06). Logan Bemis took 33rd (32:34) and Ethan Bemis 34th (32:37). Bemis finished two seconds ahead of Augusta’s fifth-place runner to eke out the all-important third spot.

 

Catawba had previously send individuals to the NCAA II Championships, but this marks the first time Catawba has qualified a team for the national meet.

 

The Catawba women were led by South Roawn grad Madison Lowery, who placed 21st in a time of 22:27 for the 6k which breaks the school record set by Raina Andrews at this year’s SAC Championships. Mikayla Jones followed in 63rd (23:48) and Rachel Overby took 67th (24:03).

 

The NCAA II National Championships will take place on Nov. 20 at the Abbey Golf Course in Saint Leo, Fla.

Men
1. Wingate 33, 2. Queens 73, 3. CATAWBA 104, 4. Augusta 104, 5. Anderson 124, 6. Emmanuel 140, 7. UNC Pembroke 206, 8. Flagler 257, 9. Mount Olive 279, 10. Lees-McRae 316, 11. Tusculum 326, 12. Georgia College 340, 13. Lenoir-Rhyne 389, 14. Columbus St. 398, 15. North Greenville 418, 16. Belmont Abbey 433, 17. King 530, 18. Carson-Newman 543, 19. Converse 546, 20. Southern Wesleyan 577, 21. Young Harris 578, 22. Limestone 605, 23. USC Aiken 702.

Catawba Individuals
4. Matthew Fowler, 30:47
14. Erick Ramirez-Ramos, 31:40

24. Oussama Ajala, 32:06

33. Logan Bemis, 32:34

34. Ethan Bemis, 32:37

51. Brannon Burns, 33:20

53. EJ Threatt, 33:23

 

Women
1. Queens 25, 2. Wingate 43, 3. Anderson 118, 4. Lenoir-Rhyne 128, 5. Flagler 128, 6. North Georgia 211, 7. Carson-Newman 254, 8. UNC Pembroke 254, 9. Augusta 266, 10. Lincoln Memorial 279, 11. CATAWBA 303, 12. Mount Olive 325, 13. Tusculum 329, 14. King 352, 15. Georgia College 398, 16. Columbus St. 407, 17. Converse 419, 18. Belmont Abbey 493, 19. North Greenville 529, 20. Newberry 608, 21. Young Harris 626, 22. Limestone 640.

 

Catawba Individuals
21. Madison Lowery, 22:27

63. Mikayla Jones, 23:48
67. Rachel Overby, 24:03

76. Abigail Hemric, 24:16

80. Sydney Cockerham, 24:23

112. Mia Mercer, 25:50

