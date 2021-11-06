November 7, 2021

  • 50°

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

By News Service Report

Published 11:40 pm Saturday, November 6, 2021

By Clarence Roy-Macaulay and Krista Larson
Associated Press

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — An oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 98 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday.

The explosion took place late Friday when the tanker collided with another truck as it was pulling into a gas station near a busy intersection in Wellington, just east of the capital of Freetown, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

“Both drivers came out of their vehicles and warned community residents to stay off the scene while trying to address a leakage emanating from the collision,” the agency said.

In this deeply impoverished country, however, crowds still rushed in to scoop up the fuel, witnesses said. It was not immediately known what caused the leaking fuel to ignite but a massive explosion soon followed.

Video obtained by The Associated Press showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky as some survivors with severe burns cried out in pain. The charred remains of some victims lay strewn at the scene, awaiting transport to mortuaries.

Nearly 100 injured people were taken to area hospitals, officials said. About 30 severely burned people at Connaught Hospital were not expected to survive, according to Foday Musa, a staff member in its intensive care unit.

Injured people whose clothes had burned off in the fire that followed the explosion lay naked on stretchers as nurses attended to them Saturday. Hundreds of people milled outside the main gates of the mortuary and near the hospital’s main entrance, waiting for word of their loved ones.

Osman Timbo, said his 13-year-old brother, Mohamed, was among those who had died.

“He left home and said he was going to buy bread for us to eat,” Timbo said. “When I heard about the explosion, I went to the scene and I saw my younger brother lying down and he was burned all over. I felt so bad. I loved him so much!”

Hospital officials called in as many doctors and nurses as they could overnight to tend to the wounded. The country’s health care sector is still recovering from the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which killed many of the West African nation’s doctors and nurses.

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the U.N. climate talks Saturday, deplored the “horrendous loss of life.”

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals overnight and said Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency and others would “work tirelessly” in the wake of the emergency.

“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy,” he said on his Facebook page.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives sheriff’s deputies, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22

Entertainment

Rowan County musician Darrell Connor continues winning ways at North Carolina State Fair

Lifestyle

Entries in matching autograph books among interesting estate sale finds

Faith

Holy Cross Lutheran will celebrate ’60+1 anniversary’

Local

Holiday 2021 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Business

Auto repair shop owner Neil Lefler retires, leaving behind legacy of quality work, mentorship

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber will highlight apprenticeships during Power in Partnership event

Business

Apply for energy assistance starting Dec. 1

Local

English-Speaking Union to hear from history curator on Nov. 18

Nation/World

Biden hails infrastructure win as ‘monumental step forward’

News

North Carolina sued over newly passed maps favoring GOP

Nation/World

Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Nation/World

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

News

State briefs: Officials: Middle school students steal teacher’s car

Nation/World

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

Nation/World

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

High School

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Local

Lingle mounts successful write-in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

Local

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

High School

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

News

Police: Armed man fatally shot at Walmart in Charlotte