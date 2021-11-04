November 4, 2021

NC Miniature and Doll show will take over Salisbury Civic Center Saturday

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

Miniature enthusiasts, hobbyist and doll collectors will be excited to shop this weekend at a new miniature show debuting in Salisbury.

The N.C. Miniature and Doll Show will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center. The Civic Center is located at 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave S. in Salisbury. Attendees can expect door prizes every hour, exhibits and plenty of free parking. Admission is $8 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Visit ashevilledollshow.com/salisbury-1 for an admission coupon.

Beth Morris Nance, founding member of the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures in Spencer, says she’s partnering with Jackie Stone, owner of Southeastern Doll Shows to make a great show even more spectacular. Stone, a longtime show promoter, is excited Nance is adding “miniatures” to the well-established doll show which has been around for nearly 20 years. The two friends have partnered together many times over the years and agree that “minis and dolls go together.”

Nance and her mother, Susan Morris, founded the museum in Spencer nine years ago in memory of Amy Dawn Morris. Nance was close to her sister, who was an avid doll collector. The museum is overflowing with miniatures and dollhouses and just received recognition by Our State Magazine as one of 35 of NC’s Most Unforgettable Museums.

After the show, people can visit North Carolina’s only Doll, Toy & Miniature Museum located at 108 Fourth St. in Spencer. Discounted admission with proof of show attendance.

For more information or dealer application contact Beth Nance at bethmnance@gmail.com or 704-239-3729.

