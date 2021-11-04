November 4, 2021

  • 46°

City Council approves salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher after ‘outstanding’ performance review

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City Council members Wednesday approved a salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher based on a performance review conducted in August.

Council members met in a closed session on Aug. 17 to conduct Corriher’s performance review, which City Manager Lane Bailey said Wednesday was “outstanding.” Bailey added that there was a delay in bringing this back to the council for a vote, so the increase will be retroactive to July 1, the start of the current fiscal year, which Mayor Karen Alexander said was agreed upon during the review.

In 2019, Corriher’s salary was increased from $105,000 to $115,000. He will now receive an annual salary of $132,500.

Council member David Post pointed out that the salary still falls below the average salary in comparable cities, but that he approved the amount agreed upon.

Council member Brian Miller thanked Corriher for his “outstanding support” of the council, adding that he looks forward to seeing his growth with the council. As for Post’s comment, Miller said the citywide salary study may provide an opportunity to pay more, but that “for now, this is where we landed.”

Council member Tamara Sheffield credited Corriher with finding lots of things that helped the council and working backwards sometimes to fix things. Her dog could be heard squeaking his toy in the background, and Sheffield said that showed his support as well, which got a laugh from Corriher and other council members.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins called Corriher “a godsend,” and said he’s helped council navigate some “very difficult decisions.”

Alexander echoed everyone’s sentiment.

“I know I’m very fortunate to be here,” Corriher said. “I enjoy the work I do and I enjoy working with all of you and all of the city staff. I really appreciate those kind comments and I look forward to continuing to do good work.”

Before joining the city in July 2018, Corriher spent three years as partner with The Woodson Law Firm. The Rowan County native began his law career with Tharrington Smith, LLP, in Raleigh before moving back to Salisbury to spend a year working as a staff attorney with Koontz & Smith.

Corriher is an honors graduate of N.C. State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law. At UNC, he was a Chancellors’ Scholar, a member of the Broun National Trial Team and an articles and notes editor for the law school’s First Amendment Law Review. Before UNC, Corriher spent two years as a social studies teacher and basketball coach at North Rowan High School.

Print Article

Comments

Landis

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

News

Organizers finalize entertainment for Holiday Spectacular at Bell Tower Green

Local

City grants permit for new ‘social game club,’ tavern at 118 West Innes St.

Education

RCCC names new chief financial officer

Education

Livingstone students earn first-place awards in national honors program competition

Education

Livingstone College encouraging Black teachers to enter profession through grants, lab school partnership

Local

NC Miniature and Doll show will take over Salisbury Civic Center Saturday

Education

Shoutouts

Local

City Council approves salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher after ‘outstanding’ performance review

China Grove

China Grove Town Council schedules tax incentive hearing for 1,000-job project

Education

Former NBA player Ricky Price visits Isenberg for team building exercise

High School

High school football: Finally … the playoffs, and Hornets are the team to watch

News

COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available

Nation/World

Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Local

First outdoor concert scheduled at Bell Tower Green Park

East Spencer

Mallett wins another term as East Spencer mayor, final board seat hinges on recount

Local

Here’s how individual precincts voted in razor-thin Salisbury mayoral race

Crime

Man ‘assisted to the ground,’ jailed after trying to flee Rowan Sheriff’s Office traffic stop

Elections

Heggins says she’ll request recount in mayoral race after finishing 18 votes behind Alexander

Elections

Two incumbents, two newcomers win seats on Salisbury City Council

Crime

‘Somebody who didn’t want to look at what they’d done’: Juan Chunn found guilty of murdering father

Elections

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race; Democrat wins mayor’s race in New York City

Local

Council to consider request for tavern, ‘social game club’ in 100 block of West Innes