Blotter: Rowan County man charged with abusing disabled person
SALISBURY — A 66-year-old Rowan County man was jailed Tuesday for abusing a disabled person.
Christopher Royal Mayer faces a single charge of abusing a disabled or elder person with injury, a felony. He was being held Thursday in the Rowan County Detention Center with a $1,500 bond.
Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Mayer struck his 19-year-old step-daughter who has Down’s syndrome. The incident originally was reported Oct. 7.
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 500 block of North Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis.
• A woman reported a stolen catalytic converter Tuesday in the 1500 block of Organ Church Road in Salisbury.
• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 7000 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.
• Daniel Earl Keith, 40, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.
• Donnell Deangelo Adkins, 33, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of stolen goods.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A woman on Wednesday reported a stolen car in the 200 block of Mitchell Avenue in Salisbury.
• Walmart reported two larcenies on Wednesday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• Jamie Danielle Pulliam, 44, was charged Wednesday with violating her probation, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.
Tell us what you think about 2021 municipal election results
With the exception of a potential Salisbury mayoral and East Spencer aldermen recount, municipal elections in Rowan County have wrapped... read more